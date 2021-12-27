December 1946
Last September, a national coffee trade magazine declared Willmar the coffeiest drinking town in the United States. Kenyon is now challenging that title. According to Mayo W. T. Watson, Kenyonites like their coffee. The mayor estimated between restaurants, offices, and home the people of Kenyon brew 9,000 cups a day for an average of 6 cups per person per day. The magazine stated Willmar retains the title since its citizens drink a daily average of 12 cups a day. The title will be ours if we all band together in 1947 and drink seven additional cups a day.
The “K” Club of Kenyon High School meets regularly during lunch in the Industrial Arts “Dining Room.” The following officers have been elected President Glen Kispert; Vice President Gerald Schwake; Secretary/Treasurer Ray Stenhaug.
December 1961
A basket by Dale Ersland in the last six seconds provided the Kenyon Vikings with the winning margin at St. Charles. The final score was 49-48. The winning basket occurred when Steve Sands won a jump ball and tipped it to Dave Arneson, who passed it to Ersland for the lay-up shot.
Harold Lehse and Bud Norman of the Gamble store have announced they will set up an RCA Living Color television in the VFW on New Year’s Day for people to view the Rose Bowl Parade and the Rose Bowl football game between Minnesota and UCLA. There is no charge to the public for this event.
December 1971
Mary Dalbotten is taking a two-week leave from her duties as a Peace Corps worker on St. Vincent Island in the Caribbean to spend the holidays with her parents. In January, she will return to St. Vincent for her final eight months of duty.
Dave Anderson and Mark Strandemo of the Kenyon High School boys’ basketball team were selected to the Waseca Invitational All-Tournament team. Anderson was Kenyon’s leading scorer in the tournament, and Strandemo had 14 points in the first game and a personal high of 18 points in the second game. Waseca defeated Kenyon 77-72 in the first game. Kenyon came back to defeat St. Louis Park 70-64 for consolation honors.
Note: Freshman Gene Glynn scored 10 points for Waseca when they played Kenyon. In 1975, he was named the first Mr. Minnesota Basketball Player of the Year.