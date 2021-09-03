A memorial service in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be hosted by the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard at 10:03 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Kenyon Veterans Park.
First responders, fire department and police department will be honored. Speaker will be Steve Sviggum.
Fire Chief Lee Skillestad and Police Chief Jeff Sjoblom will raise the flag and place a memorial wreath. Kenyon-Wanamingo Band and Choir will play "The Star Spangled Banner."
Open to the public, all are encouraged to attend the 45-minute program.