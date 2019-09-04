The K-W Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School in Kenyon with the social starting at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons. A catered dinner is at 5:30 p.m., and program runs from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the High School Auditorium.
Tickets can be ordered/purchased by Sept. 16. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children under age 12. Tickets can be purchased/ordered from any of the following: Marliss Derscheid (K-W High School, Tricia Bauer (Wanamingo Elementary School, Randy Hockinson (507-789-7022) or Steve Alger (507-213-3245).
Checks should be made payable to K-W Hall of Fame. Tickets may be picked up at the Will Call table on the night of the banquet.