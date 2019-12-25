December 1944
Called for their preinduction physicals from the Kenyon area are LeRoy L. Foss, Carl Veek, Erling Belverud, Erwin Kvittem, Alvin Kvittem, Marlyn Urness, Nilmer Jacobson and Peter J. Underdahl.
Led by Don Hanson’s 14 points the Kenyon High School basketball team defeated Coach Kenny VonWald’s Forest Lake High School team 32-30.
December 1959
The annual Kenyon High School alumni reunion and dance was held at the elementary school gymnasium. Kenyon High School graduate Graydon Burow directed his popular orchestra known as Brother Burr and the Burrows, as they played old time and modern music for dancing.
Lorry Gunhus was awarded a major letter in football at Winona Teachers College. He was co-captain of the team and is a senior majoring in social studies. Paul Quam received a minor award for football. He is a freshman majoring in physical education.
December 1969
The Kenyon High School choirs presented an outstanding Christmas program last Thursday night. The vocal groups are directed by Mr. Lowell Alleckson. Vocal solos were given by Bev Feldmann, Julie Sahl and Becky Ersland.
Kenyon defeated Zumbrota 64-63 as the Vikings handed the Tigers their first conference loss. Jim Sviggum directed the Kenyon offense breaking the Tiger press. Phil Maring and Brad Nesseth worked hard defensively. Zumbrota was led in scoring by Scott Bradley, Kevin Kish and Mike Evert. Kenyon made 32 of 51 free throws while Zumbrota made 33 of 50 free throws.