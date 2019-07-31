Community Alert

The following area students were named to the spring 2019 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities: Matthew L. Moskal of Dennison; Joseph S. Gould, Emily E. Pliscott, Siri Quam and Taylor Smedsrud Pierce of Kenyon; Victoria R. Clouse and Ahnacole B. Washburn Chapman of Nerstrand; and Katlyn J. Mccarty of Wanamingo. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 3.66 or higher.

Load comments