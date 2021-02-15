February 1946
From the Viking Hi-Lites: The seniors outdid themselves at the pep fest. During one segment announcer, Maurice Brenna called the second basketball team and Coach Lewis up on stage.
Maurice had them draw slips of paper from a hat, and after reading it, the person had to do what it said. Coach Lewis had to whistle. Curtis Stolee had to lead the audience in a yell. Charles Akre had to ask Sarah Dyrdahl for a date the way Willis Voxland would do it. Maurice Sathrum had to imitate Lenus after the Cannon Falls football game. Jim Hegvik played his favorite drum solo.
Glenn Kispert called his pigs. Clinton Carlaw danced the schottische with Maurice Brenna.
Howard Haugen showed how the coach talks to the team between halves. Gene Maus picked Miss Anderson out of the crowd and told her what he really thought of her. Wally Hildebrandt picked Miss Carlson out of the audience and proposed. (Ironically, Wally's son, Kevin, did propose to Kenyon Elementary's second-grade teacher, Miss Renee Carlson, who became Mrs. Hildebrandt.)
Graydon Stromme received his honorable discharge from the Army Air Corps and has entered St. Olaf College.
Milo Peterson, SC1-c, arrived home after being discharged at the Naval Station in Minneapolis.
He was in the service three-plus years, with most of that time spent in the South Pacific.
February 1961
Coach Al Wold's Kenyon High School cagers defeated St. Charles to clinch an HVL Title share.
Ben Danielson led the scoring with 20 points, followed by Brian Kispert's 15 points.
Helen McKibben and Betty Moses rolled a doubles score of 1,073 to capture top honors in the Kenyon-Faribault All-City Bowling Tournament's doubles event. Carol Aase finished in third place in the singles event of the same tournament with a 585 score.
February 1971
Rick Galley, a 133-pound wrestler for Kenyon High School, will represent the Vikings at the Region 1 tournament. Galley finished third in his weight class at the District 4 meet held at Northfield. Faribault dominated the contest led by heavyweight wrestler Brad Kindseth, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Albin Kindseth.
Dr. James Hiner, of the Kenyon Board of Education, and David Mauseth, will represent the Kenyon Education Association as talks resume regarding the salary schedule for the 1971-72 school term. Negotiations are currently at an impasse. At the last session, the board gave an oral offer of a six percent increase. After caucusing, the teachers returned with an offer of a 10% increase. The impasse came about when neither verbal offer proved acceptable.