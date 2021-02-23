When winter weather forces a blood drive cancellation, the impact is more than just a canceled appointment — it means less blood products available for patient emergencies here and across the country.

Right now, the Red Cross needs the help of healthy donors to overcome donation shortfalls from recent heavy snows, ice storms and freezing temperatures in parts of the country.

Make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Local donation places and times

Cannon Falls

March 3 — 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at VFW, 218 Fourth St. N.

Goodhue

March 15 — Noon to 6 p.m. at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, 702 Third Ave.

Pine Island

March 2 — Noon to 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 857 Rolling View Lane SE

Welch

March 11 — Noon to 6 p.m. at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 24036 County 7 Blvd.

March 12 — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 24036 County 7 Blvd.

Zumbrota

Feb. 25 — Noon to 6 p.m. at United Redeemer Lutheran Church, 560 West Third S

