Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Help replenish the blood supply
Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive. Shortfalls in donations can cause delays in essential medical care for patients.
Donors of all blood types – especially types O positive and O negative – are urged to make an appointment to give blood now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area:
Cannon Falls
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Mayo Clinic Health System, 32031 County Road 24 Blvd.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Riverwood Community Church, 5343 Highway 19 Blvd.
Kenyon
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, Kenyon Wanamingo High School, 400 Sixth St.
1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, St Michaels Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St.