SOW 1-22-21.jpg

Pictured from left, front, Frederick Johnson, second grade, Deb Hinrichs; Scarlett Eggert, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt; Nori Fleming, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Harper Kerr, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Genevieve Hendrickson, first grade, Tony Donkers, Parker Sletten, kindergarten, Katie Valek. Back, Audrey Albright, fourth grade, Jake Wieme; Talia Johnson, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing; Zachary Pederson, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau; Hayden Brown, third grade, Sandy Sahl and Parker Amundson, third grade, Val Ashland (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
SOW EN.jpg

Ezra Noerenberg, kindergarten, Tanya Short. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
SOW LS.jpg

Luna Stewart, kindergarten, Tanya Short. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
SOW OB.jpg

Oakley Benbrooks, kindergarten, Tanya Short. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
Load comments