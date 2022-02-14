The Holden Hi-Lights 4-H Club met at the Melvin Jorstad home. New members of the club are Mary Ellen Aaker, Sonja Musgjerd, George Langemo, Arnold Swenson, Howard Swenson, and Richard Wickum. The program consisted of a solo by Darlene Haugen, a topic talk by Audrey Hennen, a reading by Runice Hennen, a duet by Marilyn Hope and Helen Langemo, and a demonstration by Paul Jorstad.
From the Viking Hi-Lites: When I think of the color green, I think of green grass, green trees, green cat eyes, but green trousers never much.
When I first heard of green trousers, I thought of burly lumberjack Paul Bunyan or Wille Voxland. Flashy dressers like Bing Crosby, Jim Hegvik, or Erling Jorstad. I thought of even a girl like Judy Voxland or Alice Dyrdahl, but Hugh O’Kane, never. I will forget many things about high school, but Hugh O’Kane and his green trousers-NEVER!
February 1962
The Kenyon FFA Chapter captured the regional parliamentary procedure championship for the third consecutive year. The Kenyon team will compete in the state contest in May. Team members are Earl Fredrickson, Tom Neseth, Harold Remme, Donald Haugen, Bernie Overby, George Voxland, Dennis Wickum, Stewart Flom, Charles Voxland, and Steven Foss. John Shelstad is the chapter advisor.
From Frank Callister’s Befuddlings: Local basketball fans who attend the Kenyon-Lake City game on Friday night may have mixed emotions. It will be the final game played in the 1938 auditorium/gymnasium. Many names and moments will pass in review as this group of 1962 Vikings attempt to win one last home game as Kenyon says goodbye to the old gym.
February 1972
Lt. Col. Richard J. Johnson has completed work for a Master of Science degree in Technology Management in Computer Systems at American University in Washington D.C. He is currently stationed at Quantico Marine Base, Quantico, Virginia.
Pvt. Harvey R. Bergh, Jr. is now stationed at Fort Knox, KY, where he is receiving basic training with the army.
The Kenyon Vikings had a three-game sweep of the Cannon Falls Bombers. The ninth graders won 54-30, led by David Broin with 11 points. The B-squad won 51-46, with Kirk Hiner scoring 13 and Rick Dyrdahl 11. The Varsity edged Cannon Falls 72-71. Mark Strandemo led the attack, netting 25 points, Dave Anderson had 15 points, and Terry Johnson and Dan Canton had 10 points each.