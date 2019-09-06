The Kenyon Viking Sons of Norway Lodge will host Nordic Holiday Customs and Music at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon.
Chris Falteisek’s presentation is free and will feature history, stories, pictures and Nordic Christmas songs, as well as multi-media presentations of Falteisek's extensive research. The presentation will also include pictures of Nordic holiday customs of his family in Norway and Sweden, as well as how these Nordic customs evolved and changed as his ancestors came to America.
While in Elverum, Norway, in 2018, Falteisek had a music video recorded in the Elverum Church with his arrangement of “What Child is This.” Falteisek’s presentation will include the premier of his music video and will include music from Falteisek’s personal compositions, Nordic favorites, as well as multi-media presentations of Falteisek's Nordic travels.
Falteisek, a native of Prescott, Wisconsin, and resident of Hastings, started playing organ and piano for church as a sixth-grader. He currently works as minister of worship/music director at Christ Church in Woodbury and is an accompanist at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Hastings and St. Thomas Aquinas Church in St. Paul Park.
He has composed and recorded 17 albums. His musical performances have taken him to Sweden, Norway, and around the United States. Falteisek’s musical style is eclectic and mirrors his love of various historical periods.