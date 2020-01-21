The last meeting of the Aspelund Ever-Readies was Jan. 12 at the Holden Church, where many activities took place.
Members continued making tie blankets for Gillettes Childrens Hospital and Bethany Boyum talked about the sewing workshop. Aspelund Ever-Readies' 4-H Education Educator Ally Clockner was the guest speaker.
Boyums and Russnecks were scheduled to serve for the month of January. Charlie Severied gave a demonstration on Beef Cuts, while Joe Severied gave a demonstration on how to tag a beef heifer.
Some important dates coming up are on Jan. 27 through Feb. 21 where the Mozola Children Theatre takes place, all market steers and heifers need to be tagged by Feb. 18, April 26 is the Hog Roast in Goodhue, May 9 is the big livestock species night at the fairgrounds and May 15 is the deadline for signing up animals for the county fair.
The next meeting of the Aspelund Ever-Readies, featuring Cupid's Auction, is on Feb. 9 at the Holden Church.