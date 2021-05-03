Opening dinner for Ladies Country Club members will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, with social hour at 5:30 p.m.
Call 507-789-5992 or 507456-2057 by May 17 for reservations. The weekly luncheon will start in June.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Kenyon Leader E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
Opening dinner for Ladies Country Club members will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, with social hour at 5:30 p.m.
Call 507-789-5992 or 507456-2057 by May 17 for reservations. The weekly luncheon will start in June.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.