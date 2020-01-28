The Goodhue County Health and Human Services Board proclaims January 2020 as Sex Trafficking and Exploitation Awareness Month in honor of all Minnesotans who have been victims of sex trafficking, as well as those who have dedicated their lives and their time serving victims of sex trafficking and exploitation in Goodhue County and in the state.
The proclamation also urges all residents of Goodhue County to join in promoting a shift away from the culture of tolerance toward human sex trafficking and exploitation. It comes at the same time the Goodhue County Safe Harbor Protocol Team has completed the state’s first multidisciplinary Safe Harbor Protocol. The Safe Harbor Protocol will serve as a guide for service providers responding to trafficked and sexually exploited youth. It will ensure a victim- centered and consistent response to victims of sex trafficking and exploitation.
The Goodhue County Safe Harbor Protocol Team is one of six other Minnesota counties to be awarded a grant through the Minnesota Department of Health for Safe Harbor Protocol development.
When the Minnesota Legislature passed the Safe Harbor Law in 2011, Minnesota youth who engaged in prostitution were viewed - for the first time - as victims and survivors, not criminals. The law requires that those youth be treated with dignity and respect, directed to supportive services, and provided with shelter and housing that meet their needs, all while recognizing their right to make their own choices. Sexual exploitation of youth in Minnesota is commonly overlooked, misidentified as something else, and undocumented.
The Legislature also provided funding to assist teams in the development and implementation of local Safe Harbor protocols, ensuring that every community could truly become a “No Wrong Door community” for sexually exploited youth of all gender identities. It ensures communities across Minnesota have the knowledge, skills and resources to effectively identify sexually exploited and at-risk youth. Youth are provided with victim-centered, trauma-informed services, and safe housing. Safe Harbor protocol development encourages systems partners to collaborate within the No Wrong Door statewide services model to ensure that the multidisciplinary response to sex trafficking and sexual exploitation is victim-centered, trauma-informed, culturally-responsive, and sustainable.
Those interested in learning more about the Safe Harbor Protocol Team should contact Katherine Cross at 651-380-9614 or kcross@hope-coalition.org.