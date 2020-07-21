Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Goodhue County Public Works has had to drastically change the way we collect Household Hazardous Waste for the 2020 Collection Season.
A press release states, "We are committed to ensuring the safety of our customers and staff at the Household Hazardous Waste Collections so we are asking that you respect the following rules if you plan to utilize the collections this summer."
1. Please wear a mask when you are dropping off waste
2. You will be asked to unload your waste into cardboard boxes on site
3. If you are unable to unload your waste, you will be asked to exit your vehicle while staff unloads your vehicle
4. In order to avoid long lines that occur at the beginning and the end of the collections, try to attend throughout the day
5. Please no large loads, you may be asked to drop off part of your waste over several days
6. Try to utilize the drop-off available in Red Wing all summer rather than bringing your waste to a collection. A collection will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at the Kenyon Municipal Pool.
Only Household Hazardous Wastes can be accepted.
State law prohibits business waste collection at a household collection.
Loads will be rejected at the discretion of the site manager.
Sample wastes that may be brought to the collection include aerosol cans, old paint, household cleaners, paint thinners, paint remover, and pesticides for the garden or the lawn. Fluorescent bulbs will not be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collections. They can be brought to the Goodhue County Recycling Center or, Ace Hardware in Zumbrota, Cannon Falls, Red Wing and Kenyon.
Please note that the collections may be cancelled due to rain or threatening weather.
Call the Hazardous Waste Hotline at 651-385-3107 for more information.