From Goodhue County Health & Human Services:
The Docket app provides a secure digital option for Minnesotans to view and keep track of immunizations they received or need in the future Minnesotans can now easily access their immunization record through their smartphones or other mobile devices by using an app called Docket. Docket enables residents with a Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC) record to securely view and share their immunization records.
Anyone who wants or needs access to their immunization record and does not have a smartphone or does not want to use the app can still request their immunization record from MDH or their health care provider. For more information, visit Find My Immunization Record at www.health.state.mn.us/people/immunize/miic/records.html.
Docket is free and available for download in Apple and Android app stores.