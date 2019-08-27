The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School varsity football team will hold its first game on the renovated football field at 7 p.m. Thursday. This is also the first event in a Food and Football pilot program designed to improve the game-night experience. Local vendors such as Blondies Butcher Shop of Wanamingo and Taco Express of Kenyon are scheduled to provide a variety of delicious tailgate foods at all home games including; Sept. 13, Sept. 27 and Oct. 11. Leave your leftovers in the fridge and plan to eat under the Friday Night Lights with the Knights!

