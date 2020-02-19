New recreational skills classes for women and families
Women and families can learn outdoor recreational skills in a wide range of hands-on learning opportunities listed in the newly released 2020 Becoming an Outdoors Woman and Becoming an Outdoors Family catalog. In most cases, prior experience is not required for these classes. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/bow or call the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367 and request a copy of the BOW 2020 catalog of events.
Light goose conservation action begins
Hunters can help reduce the population of light geese through a federally authorized spring conservation harvest that runs Feb. 18 through April 30. Light geese are snow geese, blue-phased snow geese and the smaller Ross’s goose, and harvest regulations can be found on the DNR website. The conservation action aims to reduce damage from these geese to fragile ecosystems in Arctic coastal areas and around Hudson Bay.