June 1946
At the Kenyon High School Commencement Exercises, a special honor was given to one of the graduates. Gene Knowlton received his Eagle Scout badge. Gene is the first one in the history of Scouting in Kenyon to receive this high award.
Memorial services for First Lieutenant Roger Weum were held at Moland Lutheran Church. Lt. Weum was killed in action while on his 33 rd bombing raid over Germany on Nov. 30, 1944. He was a 1940 graduate of Kenyon High School and entered the service in July of 1942.
June 1961
A couple of young adventurers who set out on a fishing expedition of Friday afternoon caused considerable anguish when they failed to return home by nightfall. Police, Civil Defense volunteers, fireman, and Boy Scouts answered the call to search for the missing lads at 7:40 p.m. Kindergartners Mark Strandemo and Jimmy Peterson were last seen heading to the river with fishing poles.
A search posse was formed, and the boys were found on a farm operated by Mr. and Mrs. James Peterson about four miles northwest of Kenyon.
Owen Musgjerd has purchased the interest of Herman Flemmng and joined Ervin Hukriede in the new partnership of H & M Fairway Foods. Musgjerd formerly operated the Standard Oil Station here and recently worked in sales.
June 1971
Bruce Vermilyea of the Kenyon High School track team set a new Region 1 record for the two-mile run at the regional track meet. He broke the previous record by fourteen seconds with a time of 9:28:1.
SP 4 Randall Germundson is home on a thirty-day leave after being stationed the last eleven and half months in Vietnam with the First Cavalry 101st Airborne Division.
Major Charles Johnson is a briefer for the U. S. Command in Saigon, South Vietnam. He was the spokesman for the Command describing the shelling attack in the northern quarter of South Vietnam.