Goodhue County Sheriff's Office hosted a Skate with A Cop event Feb. 19 at Kenyon's Depot Park. 

Resized_20220219_132809.jpg

(Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

A handful of youth braved the cold temperatures for the opportunity to skate with local law enforcement. 

Resized_20220219_133117.jpg

(Jennifer Sweet/southernminn.com)

Donuts and hot cocoa were available to those who stopped by, and youth were encouraged to attend, regardless of if they knew how to skate. 

Tags

Load comments