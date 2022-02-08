Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Olaf College - Dean's ListKenyon - Katie Van Epps, PerformanceUniversity of Wisconsin-River Falls - Dean's ListKenyon - Ted Androli, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; Misty Swisher, Bachelor of Science, Animal ScienceWanamingo - Morgan Burow, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now It’s one of Lester’s dirty little secrets Zumbrota-Mazeppa Primary School receives Get Moving Grant Midwest Machinery Co. grows company to include SEMA Equipment in Wanamingo Charles Conrad Chuck Gaasedelen Joanne Marie Flaten Upcoming Events Feb 8 Burger Basket Night Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 9 KW Choir Waffle Feed Fundraiser Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9 Storytime Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9 Wednesday Wear Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9 Overcomers Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices