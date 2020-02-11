Goodhue County Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) and Republican members will gather at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 in both Kenyon and Wanamingo to learn about this year’s candidates, debate resolutions for the Party Platform, elect new precinct chairs, and select delegates for the upcoming conventions. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m.
DFL Party locations will be in the Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School media center, 225 Third Ave., Wanamingo or the Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School media center, 400 Sixth St., Kenyon.
Republican Party locations can be found at either the Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary cafeteria, 225 Third Ave., Wanamingo or Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School cafeteria, 400 Sixth St., Kenyon.