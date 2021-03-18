Are you eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine?
Frontline essential workers are now eligible for vaccine. This group includes:
Agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food processing plants, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, Postal Service workers.
Vaccines are available through Goodhue County Health & Human Services, health care providers, pharmacies, and community vaccination sites. There is still a limited amount of vaccine, so appointments may not be available everywhere. Visit co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19vaccines for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Other eligible groups include:
• Minnesotans aged 65 or older
• Health care workers and people working at health care facilities, first responders who provide direct patient care as part of the EMS system, residents of congregate settings on the homeless service continuum, residents of domestic violence settings, people who are unsheltered, homeless service providers, and primary caregivers for people with complex medical needs or disabilities
• Long-term care residents and staff members at long-term care facilities
• Pre-kindergarten through Adult Basic and Community Education school staff members or contracted school staff members
• Child care staff members at licensed and certified child care centers or programs
• People with specific underlying health conditions:
Sickle cell disease, Down Syndrome, or oxygen-dependent chronic lung or heart conditions, and those who are in active cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant
• People with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk
• People age 45 and older with one or more underlying medical conditions; or, age 16 and over with two or more underlying medical conditions
• Active cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Diabetes - Type 1 or 2
• Down Syndrome
• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, HIV, bone marrow disease, chronic steroids for more than 30 days, immunodeficiency disease, or taking immunosuppressive medications
• Obesity - body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 kg/m2
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease
• People 50+ in multi-generational housing
Goodhue County updates
There have been 66 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Goodhue County since the last update on March 11, 2021.
An additional 2,529 people in Goodhue County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,797 more people have now completed the vaccine series. Data reported as of March 16, 2021.
68,427 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Goodhue County and 5.7% of tests have been positive.