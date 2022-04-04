Work has resumed on the new café being constructed on Main Street. The false front was removed this week, revealing a two-story brick building with glass blocks and plain windows. The structure is being built by Harold Lenway and will open later next month. Living quarters will occupy the second floor of the building.
The beginning shorthand class of junior girls at Kenyon High School took their first five-minute shorthand test. Five girls passed the April test with at least a 95% or better accuracy. They were Norleen Knutson, Darlyne Broin, Alpha Wangsness, Marion Cornwell, and Helen Langeness.
April 1962
Ervin Hukriede, Kenyon Civil Defense Director, reported that a survey of the village in regards to approved fallout shelters had been completed. The seven buildings approved as fallout shelters were the Security State Bank, VFW buildings, Municipal light plant, Held Chevrolet, the Sunset Home, the public schools, and First Lutheran Church.
Paulette Kjos, Carol Lozon, Barb Berg, Susan Vermilyea, and Donna Larson bowled in the Girls State Tournament in Coon Rapids. Three girls rolled their average, and two rolled over their average. Of the 138 teams scheduled to bowl, Kenyon was the only small town in Southern Minnesota to enter the tournament.
April 1972
Kenyon’s young track squad met HVL powers Zumbrota and Cannon Falls in a triangular meet at the St. Olaf College fieldhouse. Tosh Yoshida took first in the long jump, with Shelly Kielmeyer fourth. Yoshida and Kielmeyer were part of the four-lap relay team that also took first place.
Steven Brodd, a seventh-grader in Kenyon Schools, was a top winner in two categories at the Minnesota Music Teachers Association music contest. He was a top ten winner in the piano contest and was also a winner of the pipe organ contest for people 14 years old and younger.