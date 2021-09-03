Goodhue County Health & Human Services & Safety Gal Consulting, LLC, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Zumbrota Area Ambulance sponsor a free car seat check up event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at 1450 Jefferson Drive, Zumbrota.
Free car seat check up event held Sept. 23
Trending Now
-
Fall Sports Preview: Even after graduation losses, Knights still aiming for winning record
-
K-W football enters Friday's season opener at NRHEG with big goals
-
K-W to School Board: don't make masks mandatory
-
Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools welcomes new staff for 2021-22
-
Sjoblom looks forward to building relationships with community, county in new role
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 7