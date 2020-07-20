Bennett Handrick of Kenyon was one of 1,414 students who were awarded degrees in May, from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Handrick received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Bennett Handrick of Kenyon was one of 1,414 students who were awarded degrees in May, from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Handrick received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.