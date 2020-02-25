February 1945
The Kenyon High School Annual Staff had a meeting and selected the theme and name for the Senior Yearbook. The name decided upon was “The Viking.” This name will be used for future annuals if agreed upon by future seniors.
West Concord ran wild in defeating Goodhue by the score of 78 to 20 in the sub-district tournament. The big guns for the Cardinals were Bill Amundson, Dale Stucki, and Vic Scott, who had 26 points. Marlin Benrud led the Goodhue offense with 10 points.
February 1960
Kenyon High School was represented at the Southeast Minnesota Press Association Conference held at Pine Island by Jean Luebke, David Lenway, Lois Estrem, and their advisor Miss JoAnn Stenhaug. During the awards presentation, Kenyon received first prize for the best-mimeographed school paper, first place for original cartoon, and second place for best artwork.
Kenyon High School will present William Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew” at the district drama contest. The cast includes Stephanie Voxland, Don Vanderhyde, Pete Flick, David Lenway, David Moses, Ron Raabolli, Steve Sands, and John Dokken.
February 1970
The Kenyon Viking basketball team clinched the HVL Conference Championship for the third straight year with an 83 to 65 win over Stewartville. Charlie Kjos came off the bench to wind-up as high point man with 19 points scored in three-quarters of play.
The Kenyon High School Senior Band and Choir will present a Pops Concert titled “The Sounds of the 60s” in the Kenyon Elementary School gymnasium. The band is directed by Mr. Gary Skundberg and the choir by Mr. Lowell Alleckson.