Goodhue County Recorder’s recently announced a new feature for homeowners and businesses to monitor documents recorded in their names.
The Land Document Notification Alert System is a free service available through the Recorder’s office that allows people to be notified when a document is recorded using their name or business name. The system generates alerts based upon the information provided by the individual when they sign up for the service.
Although county officials are not aware of any instance of fraud, it does occur in today's society and the property owners of Goodhue County will now have a proactive tool to monitor recording transactions. This system also allows potential problems to be caught early and properly corrected. The system begins the alert monitoring from the day the user signs up, but does not notify users of past recordings.
To receive notifications, users can sign up for this service at landshark.co.goodhue.mn.us/lns.app.