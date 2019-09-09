Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Aspelund will be having a Singspiration sponsored by the WMF at 7 pm. Sunday.
Musical numbers will be: Helland Family; Tim Banks, Shayla and Chelsey Anfinson; Pastor Gideon; Terra Haugen; Patty Reed; Dave Davidson and Luke Helland; Tammy Vukonich; Sarah Tennessen, Mai Peterson and Heather Olson; Dan Torkelson; Grace Nystuen; Gullickson Family; Jane Froehlich; Hakon Torjesen; and more.
There will be a hymn sing, so the audience can join in singing. Refreshments will follow the program.