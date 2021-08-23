Z-Theatre announces the world premiere of Lutheran Ladies’ Luncheon by local talent Kyle Meerkins, Lori Rauen, and Dylon Starr on Aug. 29., Sept. 3-5 and Sept. 10-12. This show is directed by Lori Rauen with musical direction by Dylon Starr and band direction by Oliver Books.
The Aug. 29 takes place at Zwingli United Church of Christ - 23148 County Rd 24, West Concord, with all other performances at Zumbrota State Theatre - 96 E 4th Street, Zumbrota.
Local talent featured: Melissa Biever, Kim Simonson, Katie Weiland and Brian Adams of Zumbrota, and Kathryn Heroff of Rochester.
Personalities and recipes clash in Z-Theatre’s fresh take on classic rock songs in a new theatrical performance. This show features an array of 80's classic hits like “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and “Never.”