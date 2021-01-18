The Pine Island Image Committee is coordinating the 8th annual Pine Island Winter Fest to be held on Saturday, Jan. 30. This year’s Winter Fest activities are being coordinated in a self-serve fashion; fun for the whole family starts with groomed cross country ski and snowshoe trails. The groomed ski trails will be available at the Golf Course if there is enough snow. Skiers should use the plowed area near the maintenance building for off street parking. Luminaries lit by Pine Island's Roots and Shoots club will start in Trailhead Park proceeding to the Douglas Trail out to Eighth St. SE. New this year is a “Pine Island Scavenger Hunt” you can do from the comfort of your home. The questions will be uploaded to the Image Committee’s Facebook page and the Chamber’s website starting Jan. 20. Hard copies of the Scavenger Hunt will be available at Van Horn Public Library. The other exciting event added this year is The Great Pine Island Cardboard Sled Race. Visit t.ly/r8P4 online to register. Additionally, Pine Island residents should check out local businesses for their Winter Fest promotions.
As regulated by the Governor the committee is asking the community to take the following precautions while participating in the festivities: wear a mask or face covering, distance yourself 6 feet from others, and stay home if you're sick. Updated information about the event can be viewed on the Chamber website at pineislandmnchamber.com and the Facebook pages for the Chamber and Pine Island Image Committee: facebook.com/PineIslandImage.