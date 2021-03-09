The following Luther College students have been named to the fall 2020 semester dean's list:
Kenyon — Lauren Berg, Layla Sjolander, Kaitlyn Vold and Annalie Piller
Nerstrand — Oliva Schmidt and Kasandra Keller
The requirements to be named to the dean's list were amended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be named to the dean's list, in the fall of 2020, a student must have earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, must have completed at least 12 credit hours with 8 hours (previously 10 credit hours) of conventional grades (A, B, C, D) and have no more than one "incomplete" credit hour with no "F" or "NC" grades.