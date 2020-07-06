The Goodhue County Historical Society will reopen to the public beginning Tuesday, July 7.
A preparedness plan is in place and GCHS is taking every precaution for the safety and care of all visitors, staff and volunteers. The well-being of the community is also of the utmost importance to them.
To keep with social distancing GCHS is requesting all visitors and those looking to use the research library call the museum at least an hour ahead so they can control the number of people in the building. Call 651-388-6024.
Signage is posted on front door with the following message: All visitors are required to wear cloth face coverings or mask unless not recommended for health or physical ability reasons. Free masks are available at the museum front desk. No one is permitted on the premises without a mask.