August 1944
The annual fall pack of corn of the Goodhue Canning Company has begun. Prisoners of War from Faribault and Owatonna camps are working in the fields picking corn.
“Nips” Rumpho writes from New Guinea that Jack Benny recently entertained in his camp and added that “Carole Landis didn’t hurt the show any.”
August 1959
At a special school board meeting architect Ralph Corwin submitted two building proposals. One plan calls for the remodeling of the present high school building along with an addition to provide additional space as recommended by the State Department of Education. The second plan calls for construction of a new high school building at a new site converting the present building into a junior high.
Coach Ralph Hagberg had 33 football candidates report for the opening day of practice. He is making his debut as the Viking head coach and has indicated that he will go along pretty much with the style of play used in past two years with a few variations.
August 1969
Final preparations are being completed for the opening of the 1969-70 school term next Wed. Aug 27. Kenyon’s first full-year kindergarten classes will start on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
George Elcock Park on west Third Street is now complete. The area was donated to the village by the late George Elcock with the provision it be used for park purposes. Members of the crew doing the construction were Julius Halseth, Bennie Aase, Roy Shelby, Curly Helgeson and village engineer Bud Aase.