Specialist Leanne Knott will share two of her recently published history Story Maps: "They Came for Land: Settlement Patterns in Goodhue County" and "Red Wing Historic Neighborhoods" from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 via Zoom. A link will be provided the week of the program.
Story Maps are a new and fun way to share the story of local history. These web applications utilize maps, images and narratives to take viewers through a visual history spanning from antiquity to our modern day.
Knott, GISP, has been working as a GIS Systems Specialist for Goodhue County since January 2015. She previously worked as GIS Specialist for the city of Red Wing. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and completed her MGIS at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in 2015. She is the author of several historical novels and is developing a series of books set in Red Wing.