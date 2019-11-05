The Kenyon Literary Guild will meet Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church.
Maurine Olson will present the program and Bev Nesseth and Jan Schmidt will be hostesses.
Updated: November 5, 2019 @ 3:22 pm
