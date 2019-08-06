Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly on Friday announced the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2019. The Minnesota Sheriff's Association Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for up to 15 $600 scholarships for year.
“The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform” said Kelly.
MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. They also recognize some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically. The scholarship committee, in making its selection of awards, intends to represent all areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 28, 2019.
Scholarships are available to students currently enrolled in a Mandated Peace Officer Standards and Training Skills Program, or those in their second year of a two-year law enforcement program or third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
Students may obtain a policy-procedure statement and scholarship application from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office during business hours, online at co.goodhue.mn.us or mnsheriffs.org, or by calling 651-267-2614.
Applications must be submitted to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office by Oct. 18.