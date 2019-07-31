The following items are required school supplies for Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary students for the first day of the 2019–2020 school year. Parents are asked to label each item with the student's name unless otherwise noted.
Kindergarten
Crayons — (24 count Crayola) — 5-6 boxes
Glue sticks — 15-20, Elmer’s (unlabeled)
Blunt scissors (Kids Fiskars)
Pencils to share (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand) — 24
Pencil box — approximately 5” x 8” (no zipper bags)
Spiral notebooks — 5
Backpack (no wheels)
Tennis shoes (Velcro if unable to tie)
Washable markers — 8 pack Crayola Classic Colors, Broad Line (unlabeled)
Tissues to share — 2 large boxes (unlabeled)
Pink Pearl eraser
First grade
Crayons — 24 pack — 3 boxes
Glue sticks — 6 (unopened & labeled)
2-pack Pink Pearl erasers — 1
Scissors — Kid’s Fiskars or similar quality
Pencils to share (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand) — 24
School box — approximately 5” x 8”
Spiral notebooks (wide-rule) — 2
2-Pocket folders: red, blue, green, yellow — 4
Washable markers — 8 pack
Expo Dry Erase Markers — 2 pack
Tissue boxes — 2 (to share)
12 oz. Hand sanitizer (to share)
Yellow highlighters — 4 pack
Headphones (no earbuds please)
Second grade
Crayons — 24 pack — 2 boxes
Glue sticks (6) & glue bottle (1, 5 oz.) (Unlabeled)
2-Pocket folders: red, blue, green, yellow — 4
Scissors – Kid’s Fiskars or similar quality
24 pack pencils to share (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand) — 2
5” x 8” Crayon box
Spiral notebooks (wide-rule) — 3
8-pack washable markers — 2
Tissue boxes (to share) — 2
Headphones
4-pack Expo Dry Erase Markers
4-pack yellow highlighters
12 oz. Hand sanitizer (to share)
Clorox wipes (to share)
Third grade
24-pack #2 pencils — (Ticonderoga or USA Gold, pre-sharpened preferred)
Individual enclosed pencil sharpener
Pencil-top erasers
Colored pencils
Crayons
Glue stick
Ruler
Scissors
Zippered bag for pencils
Single-subject notebooks — 4 (8 ½ x 11 wide-rule with spiral binding)
Expo Dry Erase Markers
Headphones (no earbuds please)
2-Pocket folders: blue, yellow, red — 3
Tissue boxes (to share) — 2
Daily planner will be provided
Fourth grade
24-pack Ticonderoga or USA Gold pencils
24-pack crayons
24- or 48-pack of colored pencils
Black Pens — 2
Red Pens — 2
Fine-tipped EXPO Dry Erase Markers — 4
Pencil box/bag
Scissors
Large eraser
Glue sticks — 4
Glue bottle — 1
Pencil sharpener
Single-subject notebooks — 6
2-Pocket folders — 6
-Headphones (no earbuds please)
Small container of anti-bacterial wipes
Tissue boxes — 2
Tennis shoes will be required for all students for physical education. No black soles if possible.
Please note that supplies will need to be replenished during the school year. Teachers will store extra supplies until needed and notify you if supplies are running low.