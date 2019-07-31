Community Alert

The following items are required school supplies for Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary students for the first day of the 2019–2020 school year. Parents are asked to label each item with the student's name unless otherwise noted.

Kindergarten

Crayons — (24 count Crayola)  — 5-6 boxes

Glue sticks — 15-20, Elmer’s (unlabeled)

Blunt scissors (Kids Fiskars)

Pencils to share (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand)  — 24

Pencil box — approximately 5” x 8” (no zipper bags)

Spiral notebooks — 5

Backpack (no wheels)

Tennis shoes (Velcro if unable to tie)

Washable markers — 8 pack Crayola Classic Colors, Broad Line (unlabeled)

Tissues to share — 2 large boxes (unlabeled)

Pink Pearl eraser

First grade

Crayons — 24 pack — 3 boxes

Glue sticks — 6 (unopened & labeled)

2-pack Pink Pearl erasers — 1

Scissors — Kid’s Fiskars or similar quality

Pencils to share (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand) — 24

School box — approximately 5” x 8” 

Spiral notebooks (wide-rule) — 2

2-Pocket folders: red, blue, green, yellow — 4

Washable markers — 8 pack

Expo Dry Erase Markers — 2 pack

Tissue boxes — 2 (to share)

12 oz. Hand sanitizer (to share)

Yellow highlighters — 4 pack

Headphones (no earbuds please)

Second grade

Crayons — 24 pack — 2 boxes

Glue sticks (6) & glue bottle (1, 5 oz.) (Unlabeled)

2-Pocket folders: red, blue, green, yellow — 4

Scissors – Kid’s Fiskars or similar quality

24 pack pencils to share (Ticonderoga or USA Gold Brand) — 2

5” x 8” Crayon box

Spiral notebooks (wide-rule) — 3

8-pack washable markers — 2

Tissue boxes (to share) — 2

Headphones

4-pack Expo Dry Erase Markers

4-pack yellow highlighters

12 oz. Hand sanitizer (to share)

Clorox wipes (to share)

Third grade

24-pack #2 pencils — (Ticonderoga or USA Gold, pre-sharpened preferred)

Individual enclosed pencil sharpener

Pencil-top erasers

Colored pencils

Crayons

Glue stick

Ruler

Scissors

Zippered bag for pencils

Single-subject notebooks — 4 (8 ½ x 11 wide-rule with spiral binding)

Expo Dry Erase Markers

Headphones (no earbuds please)

2-Pocket folders: blue, yellow, red — 3

Tissue boxes (to share) — 2

Daily planner will be provided

Fourth grade

24-pack Ticonderoga or USA Gold pencils

24-pack crayons

24- or 48-pack of colored pencils

Black Pens — 2

Red Pens — 2

Fine-tipped EXPO Dry Erase Markers — 4

Pencil box/bag

Scissors

Large eraser

Glue sticks — 4 

Glue bottle — 1

Pencil sharpener

Single-subject notebooks — 6

2-Pocket folders — 6

-Headphones (no earbuds please)

Small container of anti-bacterial wipes

Tissue boxes  — 2

Tennis shoes will be required for all students for physical education. No black soles if possible.

Please note that supplies will need to be replenished during the school year. Teachers will store extra supplies until needed and notify you if supplies are running low.

