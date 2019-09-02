September 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Larson received a card from their son Clarence Larson, the first word they had heard from him in 10 months. Pfc. Larson is a prisoner of Japan and interned in the Philippine Islands after his capture in the Battle of Bataan. His communication stated, “Don’t worry. I’m in good health. I am not injured or disabled in anyway.”
The Bombayite 4-H Club will hold their regular monthly meeting at the Albin Kindseth home. Donald Felton is on the program committee and Beverly Wallaker is on the recreation committee.
September 1959
Coach Ralph Hagberg went over strategy for the upcoming game against Shattuck with Viking co-captains Joe Flemming and Jim Johnson.
Company C, U. S. Army Reserve Unit stationed in Kenyon has been awarded the 103rd Transportation Battalion Proficiency plaque. The award goes to the Company which rates the highest military proficiency based on the unit’s performance at its home Station and during two weeks of annual summer camp.
September 1969
As the Kenyon High School moved into full use of modular scheduling, Principal Roger Olson reports that everything is going better than anticipated. Teachers and students made the move from seven periods to twenty-one mods in a school day without any major problems. The biggest difficulty has been the annual problem of the 7th grade students learning or remembering their locker combinations.
Coach Ralph Hagberg saw his Vikings run their winning streak to 10 straight games as Kenyon defeated West Concord 26 to 12 before an estimated crowd of more than 1,000 people. The Vikings were led on offense by Jim Sviggum, Dale Quam, Elliot Whitney and Steve Norman. Standouts on the line were Greg Canton, Tom Arndt, Ty Benson and Rick Bergh.