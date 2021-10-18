Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity (GCHFH) is now accepting applications for home ownership for the 2022-2023 construction season. Applications for homes in communities within Goodhue County are available at www.gchabitat.org/apply or at the Habitat office, 614 Plum St., Red Wing.
Applications are reviewed by a committee without regard to race, sex, age, handicap, religion, national origin, family status, marital status or because all or part of a family’s income is derived from public assistance or if the family has exercised Consumer Credit Protection Act rights.
Prospective homeowners must have a need for improved housing, must be able to afford a discounted mortgage on their home, and must be willing to help build their home through a contribution of sweat equity.
An applicant’s need for housing may be based on current unsafe housing conditions, inadequate housing for the size of the family, or housing that costs more than 50% of the family’s gross income.
An applicant must demonstrate that they will be able to make monthly mortgage payments on a basic, decent home. Habitat homes are sold based on their appraised value, but special financing makes it possible for approved families to purchase their home with a mortgage that is manageable for the family’s current income.
Selected applicants are required to help build their home. To keep Habitat for Humanity homes affordable, volunteer labor is used whenever possible. Approved homeowners build their home alongside Habitat staff and volunteers.
Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity helps families prepare for potential homeownership by offering financial training and homeownership courses. If a family wishes to own a home in the future, preparing and planning should begin now. GCHFH is willing to help families financially prepare for homeownership by offering Financial Peace University courses, or by referring the family to other organizations that can also help.