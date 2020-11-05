Citizens pray over current, newly elected leaders
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The election has set the stage for more partisan gridlock at the Minnesota Capitol, with Republicans appearing likely Wednesday to hang onto their slim majority in the Senate and Democrats poised to keep a diminished majority in the House. Read more
While the 1st District race hadn’t been called as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn was on track to defeat DFL challenger Dan Feehan in a close race. Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Bill Rood had won nearly 6% of the vote. Read more
Longtime state Rep. Steve Drazkowski will see an eighth term representing District 21B with 50% more votes than challenger Elise Diesslin. Read more
