The differences working in law enforcement on the east coast and now in Mid America will be shared by Goodhue County Deputy Cody Tiedermann at the meeting of TRIAD - Cannon Falls Area Citizens and Law Enforcement Partnership at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Cannon Valley Senior Center, 120 State Street West.

Adults and students invited. Local rides provided by contacting the Cannon Valley Senior Center at 263-2136.

Information updating law enforcement concerns in the Cannon Falls area will follow with insights from the Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Deputies.

TRIAD is an informal sharing of information and concerns for the Cannon Falls area which are fielded by citizens and law enforcement.

The Cannon Falls Area TRIAD has the support of the Cannon Falls Police Department and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information contact Goodhue County Deputy Thomas Wolner 651-385-3155 or 651-764-3526, Cannon Falls Police Administrative Assistant Bonnie German 507-263-2278 or Rosie Schluter at spiritsong@citlink.net. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County Sheriff's Office)