Wanamingo Lions Club hosts an informational meeting for the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District operating referendum election at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Wanamingo Community Center.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Superintendent Bryan Boysen will provide information on the operating referendum and answer questions from the audience. The Wanamingo Lions wish to facilitate public engagement and increased participation in the upcoming special election referendum to be held on Nov. 2.
The Wanamingo Lions will provide light refreshments for the event. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.