The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 124 Minnesota farms as 2021 Century Farms. Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, nearly 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
The following local farms have been recognized as 2021 Century Farms:
Sam Farms of Faribault, established in 1919.
George and Bessie (Derscheid) McVicker Farm of Kenyon, established in 1919.
Halla Farm of Owatonna, established in 1920.
Kenneth and Eleanor (Brosen) Stevens farm, established in 1906.
LeRoy and Beverly Janike farm of Waldorf, established in 1918.
Roemhildt Family Farm of Waseca, established in 1920.
Rosenthal Family Farms of Waseca, established in 1920.