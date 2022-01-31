Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jan 31, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Minnesota State University, Mankato - Dean's listsKenyon - Megan Mattson, Jenna McCarthy, Nora Woock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News University Dean Minnesota State University Megan Mattson Jenna Mccarthy Nora Woock Mankato Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now Nesseth, Vold nominated for Triple 'A' Award Sue (Finnesgard) Tomsich K9 Handler, Deputy honored for going above and beyond the call to service Goggin announces retirement, Drazkowski and Haley seek open Senate seat John Peterson Upcoming Events Feb 1 Burger Basket Night Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 2 KW Choir Waffle Feed Fundraiser Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2 Storytime Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2 Wednesday Wear Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2 Overcomers Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices