SEMMCHRA provides Home Stretch, an 8-hour homebuyer education class. Attending the class gives participants the opportunity to learn about the entire homebuying process from lenders, real estate agents, home inspectors, and housing counselors.
Currently, all SEMMCHRA’s Home Stretch classes are being offered online. Participants can take the class from the comfort of their homes. All classes in June are free. SEMMCHRA’s entire Home Stretch schedule can be found at semmchra.org/home-ownership/homebuyer-education-classes.
For more information about any of SEMMCHRA’s homeownership programs, please contact the Self Sufficiency and Homeownership Coordinator, Tressa Sauke, at 651-565-2638 ext. 204 or at tsauke@semmchra.org. Information about all these programs can also be found at semmchra.org.