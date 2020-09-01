Master Gardeners share University of Minnesota research-based knowledge on important priorities including: horticulture skills, plant biodiversity, pollinators, clean water, local food, climate change and nearby nature.
Last year, the 2,408 certified Master Gardeners across Minnesota contributed 143,821 volunteer hours and touched the lives of 195,124 Minnesota residents. Master Gardeners efforts resulted in more people growing food locally, planting pollinator-friendly gardens, and creating resilient landscapes to reduce storm water runoff.
Apply online or print an application at: z.umn.edu/mgapplication and send to goodhuemgs@gmail.com or by mail to Goodhue County Master Gardeners, 509 W Fifth St., Unit 102, Red Wing MN, 55066 by Oct. 1.
Contact the Goodhue County Master Gardener program goodhuemgs@gmail.com or 651-385-3100 with questions or to be mailed an application. For other counties contact mgweb@umn.edu or 612-625-9864.
Once accepted to the program, internships begin with in-person or online training. Upon completion interns complete a minimum of 50 hours of volunteer time during their first year. Scholarships are also available.