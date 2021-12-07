Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 17-Jan. 2
Pine Island
Thursday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 857 Rolling View Lane SE
Red Wing
Friday, Dec. 17: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Red Wing Library, 225 East Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 29: 12 p.m. - 6, First Covenant Church, 2302 Twin Bluff Road
Thursday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., New River Assembly of God, 240 Spates Ave.
Wanamingo
Wednesday, Dec. 29: 1 p.m. - 7, Community Center, 401 Main St.
Zumbrota
Tuesday, Dec. 28: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m, VFW, 21 E 1st St.