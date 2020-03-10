Community Alert

Noble Knights of the Week - March 11

Kenyon Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week are front, from left, Jacob Johnson, first grade, Cathy Stark; Makaydee Konop, second grade, Deb Hinrichs; Laila Mandujano, kindergarten, Megan Sabrowsky and Parker Moe, kindergarten, Tanya Short. Back, Carter Gullickson, third grade, Val Ashland, August Bakken, third grade, Sandy Sahl, Mason Allen, third grade, Rhonda Thesing; Trig Miller, fourth grade, Jake Wieme and Ruby Sjoblom, fourth grade, Jake Wieme. Not pictured Elliott Salveson, first grade, Tony Donkers. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
