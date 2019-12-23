Toys for Tots_CF_2019

Toys for girls and boys were collected and donated by staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls. The ninth annual Toys for Tots drive at the medical center collected dozens of gifts for youth, including puzzles, games, action figures, books and stuffed animals. (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)
Adopt a Family_Lab staff in Cannon Falls 2019

Staff also collected and wrapped gifts for local families in need through Cannon Falls Area Schools. In December, members of the laboratory and clinic teams collected funds and accepted gift donations for a family of four and a family of six in the Cannon Falls area. The gifts were brought to the school for the family to pick up prior to Christmas. (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic) 
Load comments